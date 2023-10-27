Mexico City GP: Live F1 updates and video highlights from practice, qualifying and race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Lewis Hamilton and fellow F1 drivers have questioned whether more cars than those tested were running illegally due to excessive plank wear in AustinHamilton lost his second-place finish in Austin last Sunday after the skid blocks on his Mercedes were found to have worn too thin. Leclerc's Ferrari, which had finished sixth, fell foul of the same regulation.

Due to the nature of the FIA's long-standing random spot-check policy on certain areas of cars for rules compliance, only four cars were checked for their plank wear after the race - with half of them failing.'Basically that was the first time we'd had a Sprint race there and they had only tested a few cars and 50 per cent of them got disqualified,' said Hamilton to Sky Sports F1 ahead of this weekend's Mexico City GP.

