Mexico City GP 2023: When to watch practice, qualifying and Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez live on Sky Sports F1

There's no let up in the final part of the 2023 Formula 1 season as we head straight to Mexico for the Mexico City Grand Prix, where Sergio Perez will get the support of his home crowd. Perez is 'optimistic' about his chances of performing well in front of his fans, despite being outperformed by Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen throughout the Sprint weekend in Austin.

The track is 2,200m above sea level, which could influence the pecking order so McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari will be on the hunt to deny Verstappen a 16th win of the season, which would break his own record from last year.Qualifying begins at 10pm on Saturday, with build-up from 9pm.Build-up to Sunday's Grand Prix begins at 6.30pm ahead of lights out at 8pm.

