Mexican Grand Prix first practice - radio & text

It's that point in the season where the experienced drivers sit out of a practice session and let the young rookies take to the track for their first taste of an F1 weekend. Here are the new faces we'll be seeing behind the wheel in Mexico today:

It's that point in the season where the experienced drivers sit out of a practice session and let the young rookies take to the track for their first taste of an F1 weekend. Here are the new faces we'll be seeing behind the wheel in Mexico today:

Read more:

BBCSport »

Red Bull provide Max Verstappen with bodyguard at Mexican Grand PrixThe hostility began for Max Verstappen already after the US Grand Prix... Read more ⮕

F1: Red Bull hire bodyguards for Max Verstappen for Mexican Grand PrixVerstappen was booed by fans at the last race in the USA. Read more ⮕

18-year-old Brit Oliver Bearman to make F1 debut at Mexican Grand PrixIs this the next Lewis Hamilton? Read more ⮕

Max Verstappen urges fans to show him respect ahead of feisty Mexican Grand PrixVerstappen has beefed up his security for Sergio Perez’s home race at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue in Mexico City. Read more ⮕

Max Verstappen urges fans to show him respect ahead of feisty Mexican Grand PrixVerstappen has beefed up his security for Sergio Perez’s home race at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue in Mexico City. Read more ⮕

Carlos Sainz absent from media day ahead of Mexican Grand PrixCarlos Sainz will not be at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Thursday, with Ferrari confirming he is unwell. Read more ⮕