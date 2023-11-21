Metropolitan police officer to face misconduct hearing over fatal shooting of unarmed Black man

A Metropolitan police officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man eight years ago will face a gross misconduct hearing 'at the earliest opportunity', the Met police has said. The firearms officer only known as W80, shot Jermaine Baker, 28, during a Metropolitan Police operation, which foiled a plot to help two prisoners escape from a van in Wood Green on 11 December 2015.

The Met has supported the officer to fight the need for misconduct proceedings, but the Supreme Court backed the Independent Office for Police Conduct's (IOPC) decision in October that W80 should face a gross misconduct hearing. The decision was welcomed by Mr Baker's family, with his mother Margaret Smith demanding another police force conduct the disciplinary proceedings. The Met said: 'We have carefully reviewed the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct that W80 should face a misconduct hearing in connection with the fatal police shooting of Jermaine Baker in 2015.





TheVoiceNews » / 🏆 119. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top cop who wrote Met drugs policy sacked for failing to provide sampleJulian Bennett said his medicinal CBD could have returned a positive for an innocent reason.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Top cop who wrote Met drugs policy sacked for failing to provide sampleJulian Bennett said his medicinal CBD could have returned a positive for an innocent reason.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Fundraiser for Met officers sacked over search of black athletes raises over £78,000Ex-constables Jonathan Clapham and Sam Franks lied about smelling cannabis when searching Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Panel decision due in hearing of Met officers’ stop and search of black athletesRicardo Dos Santos and his partner, Bianca Williams, believe they were racially profiled during an encounter with police in 2020.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Panel decision due in hearing of Met officers’ stop and search of black athletesRicardo Dos Santos and his partner, Bianca Williams, believe they were racially profiled during an encounter with police in 2020.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Panel decision due in hearing of Met officers’ stop and search of black athletesRicardo Dos Santos and his partner, Bianca Williams, believe they were racially profiled during an encounter with police in 2020.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »