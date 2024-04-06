Metal Group Eat the Turnbuckle Returns with a Bloodbath Performance

A famously ferocious and ultra-violent metal group , Eat the Turnbuckle, made their long-awaited comeback at Wrestlemania in Philadelphia . The group, known for their Ultra-Violent Death Match Rock & Roll style, participated in the final night of the Battle Royal Bloodbath .

Concertgoers joined in the mayhem and violence as the band members and deathmatch professional wrestlers were beaten, stoked, and impaled with deadly weapons.

Eat The Turnbuckle Metal Group Wrestlemania Philadelphia Battle Royal Bloodbath Violent Performance Deathmatch Wrestlers

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Do no eat' warning on Aldi wraps which may contain 'metal'The Village Bakery tortillas can be bought from Aldi

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Sunak safe until May but MPs ready to act if local elections end in ‘bloodbath’Tories warn the loss of either mayoralties in West Midlands and Teesside could trigger a fresh leadership challenge

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Animal bloodbath as primary school pupil strangles rabbits and guinea pigs at Dutch petting zoo:...The boy had visited the petting zoo on multiple occasions under supervision but this time he had made the journey on his own. He allegedly killed up to 11 animals through strangulation.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Animal bloodbath as primary school pupil strangles rabbits and guinea pigs at Dutch petting zoo:...The boy had visited the petting zoo on multiple occasions under supervision but this time he had made the journey on his own. He allegedly killed up to 11 animals through strangulation.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Animal bloodbath as primary school pupil strangles rabbits and guinea pigs at Dutch petting zoo:...The boy had visited the petting zoo on multiple occasions under supervision but this time he had made the journey on his own. He allegedly killed up to 11 animals through strangulation.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Trump warns there would be a 'bloodbath' if he loses the electionSpeaking at a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio to support Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, Trump repeated his criticism of the Biden administration's record on migration, warning his audience that criminals from 'the Congo' were now arriving in the U.S.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »