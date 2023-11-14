Meta VR Headsets: Should You Buy Quest 2 or Meta Quest 3?

Meta has launched its VR headsets at their best ever prices. Should you buy the Quest 2 or the Meta Quest 3? The Quest 2 is currently $50 off, while the Meta Quest 3 is still $499 at its cheapest. The Quest 3 offers better graphics, more power, and improved mixed-reality capabilities. Check out the best deals for both headsets this Black Friday and decide which one is best for you.

