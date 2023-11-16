Meta Quest 3: The New Gold Standard in Standalone VR

The Meta Quest 3 builds on the best elements of Meta’s Quest 2 and Pro headsets, and provides us with a new gold standard in standalone VR. With improvements in colour passthrough, build quality, boundary setting, resolution, and lens design, the Meta Quest 3 is a worthy upgrade to its predecessor. And whilst finding the best use case for you may still take a little time, once you do, the Meta Quest 3 delivers on almost every front.

The Meta Quest 3 is the latest VR headset intended to lure us into the metaverse. However, since the launch of the Quest 2 in 2020, we’ve also seen the release of the Meta’s high-end headset, the Meta Quest Pro, which featured full-colour passthrough for mixed reality, a thinner form factor, pancake lenses, integrated facial tracking, and more. So the question is how many of these ‘Pro’ features have made it into the Quest 3 ? And has Meta addressed the issues that many people had with the Quest 2? One of the biggest problems with the Quest 2 was the original requirement of a Facebook account to use i





