Met Police receives 1,500 counter-terror referrals linked to Israel-Hamas conflict since initial attack

Police officers are set to intervene if protesters use the word ‘jihad’ in chants at events over the weekend (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images)Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Commander Dominic Murphy of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We’ve had now over 1,500 referrals from the public and mostly about content specifically relate to the events in Israel and Gaza.

“This is definitely in my time one of the largest commitments we’ve had to that much wider policing effort in this respect.”Of the 1,500 referrals this month alone, the Met has looked closely into 240 and have launched around 10 counter terrorism investigations as a result.

It comes amid a spike in hate crime reports, with 408 recorded antisemitic offences in London between October 1 and 27, compared to 28 in the same period last year and 174 Islamophobic offences compared to 65 in the same period in 2022. headtopics.com

Officers have made 75 arrests linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Communities in London have witnessed an increased police presence, with officers having made 4,960 visits to vulnerable premises in the capital, including 730 schools and around 3,400 religious places in the last three weeks.

A fresh appeal has been launched to identify three women who attended a pro-Palestine protest in Whitehall on Saturday, 14 October and displayed images of paragliders either on their clothing or on a placard, and a man who held a placard that read: “I fully support Hamas” during a protest on Bond Street on Saturday, 21 October. headtopics.com

Mr Murphy said: “Detectives have carried out numerous enquiries to identify these people and we are now asking the public to take a good look at these images and tell us if they know who these people are.”

The Met is gearing up to police the Palestine Solidarity Campaign protest on Saturday, 28 October – the sixth large scale event in London in relation to the conflict this month.Kyle Gordon, who is leading the force’s command team this weekend, said: “If somebody is calling for jihad specifically against Israel the officers will intervene, gather the information, report it back into us and we’ll be working with colleagues in relation to what the best course of action is. headtopics.com

Read more:

i newspaper »

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel sends tanks into Gaza as troops complete 'ground incursion'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion. Read more ⮕

Sub 500 gaming PC deal could be perfect buy for budding gamerIf you're in the market for a reliable and cost-effective gaming PC, this is a deal you shouldn't overlook... Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Satellite data shows Israel intensifying bombing of south GazaSky News analysis of satellite radar suggests that Israel has intensified its bombing of southern Gaza in the last two weeks, despite ordering residents of the north to flee southwards. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Israel Defence Forces conducts 'targeted raid from the sea' in southern GazaNavy vessels and aircraft took part in the activity. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel conducts 'sea raid'; US fighter jets strike Iran-linked locations in SyriaThe Israeli military said it conducted a 'targeted raid from the sea' in southern Gaza overnight. And the US launched retaliatory airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the Pentagon. Read more ⮕

Over 500 tips submitted in Maine manhunt — here's how you can send oneMaine authorities said that law enforcement has been working over 530 tips and leads that have come in from the public across several communities Read more ⮕