Met Office breaks silence on snow rumours and -20C ‘cold pool'

Some forecasters are predicting a deep freeze for the UK with -17C temperatures set to arrive from Scandinavia - but the Met Office says it isn't convinced. Forecasters at the Met Office have broken their silence on claims a -6C freeze could spread across the UK in the coming weeks heading into Christmas, Birmingham Live reports.

Graham Madge, a spokesman for the weather office, said Brits can expect more rain and strong winds in the next few weeks, but snow is unlikely. “For the remainder of October and into November we expect the Atlantic to continue to be a driving force in the forecast. Typically, this suggests a period of unsettled weather with potential for bouts of wind and rain," he told the Express.

"In between these spells, it is always possible for a calmer period where slightly cooler conditions can get a brief hold, bringing overnight frosts or lower-than-average temperatures. However, there isn't anything in the forecast which suggests a prolonged or much-colder than normal period of weather before early November."

This week, Storm Ciaran, or the remnants of Ciaran, will gradually move away to the east on Friday, although many places will still have a windy day with spells of rain or showers. "At the weekend, there is the potential for another deep area of low pressure to move close to southern areas again, which looks set to bring more wet, and potentially very windy weather hot on the heels of Ciaran, and this is being watched very closely," meteorologists say.

"The following week will probably remain unsettled, but perhaps becoming less so later, with more in the way of drier intervals developing between times. Temperatures will generally be around or a little below average throughout the period, and of course they normally fall at this time of year anyway."

