Met chief questioned over police priorities after false claims of cannabis smell

Trevor Phillips has questioned Met chief Sir Mark Rowley about the priorities of the police force. Phillips raised the issue of police stopping Team GB athlete Bianca Williams over false claims of cannabis smell, while failing to prevent the murders of young black men. Two officers involved in the incident were dismissed after it was found that they had lied about smelling cannabis in Williams' car. During an interview on his Sky News morning show, Phillips asked Sir Mark about the discrepancy and what measures would be taken to address it. Sir Mark responded by highlighting the need to address the underlying issue of young black men being disproportionately affected by stabbings, which he believes extends beyond policing

