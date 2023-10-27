Mesut Ozil gives Celtic 'respect' for Palestine support as he echoes club mantra

Former Arsenal and Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil has heaped praise on the Celtic fans for their show of support for Palestine during the clash with Atletico Madrid.

The Hoops legions have shown support for Palestine since war with Israel escalated in the region and that has led to criticism – including from former player Nir Bitton who blasted banners displayed in a recent match against Kilmarnock – on the very day of an attack by Hamas on Israel. And despite pleas from Celtic against a display during the Champions League showdown, the Green Brigade displayed a Palestine flag during rising tensions in the Middle East.

The action is likely to land Celtic another UEFA sanction having already been fined for the action of supporters during the group stage clashes with Feyenoord and Lazio. But former Real Madrid, Arsenal and Germany superstar Ozil has backed the fans for defying the boardroom plea. headtopics.com

The World Cup winner took to Twitter sharing a clip of the display. He said: "People of Palestine - you'll never walk alone. Respect to the fans of @CelticFC #JummahMubarak #YNWA." Follow Record Sport on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all of the up-to-the minute breaking news, video and audio on the SPFL, the Scotland national team and beyond.

