Mesmerising Vortex Rings Erupt from Mount Etna

Mesmerising vortex rings have been ‘erupting’ from Sicily’s Mount Etna in a rare and stunning spectacle – but an expert is urging caution to those visiting the famous volcano. The strange sight has led locals to nickname Mount Etna , one of the most active volcanoes in the world, as the ‘Lady of the Rings’. Although often known as ‘smoke rings’, the white, almost perfect circles drifting up from the volcano’s craters are actually condensed water vapour – like clouds.

Australian National University volcanologist Ana Casas Ramos explained the phenomenon. ‘It is condensed water vapour,’ she said, speaking to ABC News. ‘On its own it is colourless, but once it reaches the condensation level then it becomes whitish – and that’s what we are seeing

Mount Etna Volcano Vortex Rings Condensed Water Vapour Spectacle

