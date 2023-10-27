Merson reveals what makes Man Utd ‘dangerous’ for City; claims Red Devils are ‘better team’ with Maguire

Manchester United are a “better team” with Harry Maguire in their side ahead of the derby against Manchester City, according to Arsenal legend Paul Merson.

However, Maguire’s indecision saw a move to the Hammers fall through and he began the season as a squad player for Ten Hag with the Man Utd boss’ preferring Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his centre-back partnership.

“However, against a team like City it’s a bit different. There will be a lot of movement in front and plenty of runners for Maguire and the United defence to contend with. There’s also Erling Haaland. “Maguire hasn’t got much to lose in this game. People will be expecting him, and United, to struggle against City. If they lose, everyone will blame him. If they win, he won’t get the credit he deserves. headtopics.com

“They need to stick with them too. The fans aren’t silly. They know there’s a gulf between the two teams at the moment. United are also not going into this game having won reeled of six straight wins.Man City have lost three of their last six matches in all competitions but Merson still reckons the Citizens will just about pip Man Utd to the win over the weekend.

“They are not at their free-flowing best, though, and Pep Guardiola keeps mentioning that his team are suffering from a hangover from their treble success.“I remember last season when Arsenal went up to Old Trafford quite early on in the season. The Gunners were flying, and Manchester United had a difficult start to the season. However, United showed up and put in a performance to win the game. headtopics.com

Read more:

F365 »

Dictionary365: M is for Maddison, Maguire, Manchester City, Manchester United, Mercurial and MessiMore big clubs such as Middlesbrough in the latest Dictionary update as we move, inevitably and inexorably, from L to M... Read more ⮕

Paul Merson says: Man Utd are a better team with Harry Maguire in itPaul Merson says Manchester United are a better team when Harry Maguire plays. Read more ⮕

Mark Goldbridge names shock Man Utd and Man City combined XI ahead of derbyMark Goldbridge named his Manchester United and Manchester City combined XI ahead of the Manchester derby. Read more ⮕

Sir Bobby Charlton: Manchester City ban two minors over 'vile' chant about Manchester United legendManchester City have identified and banned two fans for 'vile' chants about the death of Sir Bobby Charlton. Read more ⮕

Big Weekend: Manchester United v Manchester City, Liverpool’s left-back, Iraola, West HamThe Manchester derby stands out but Liverpool have left-back questions, Andoni Iraola is on his final chance, and David Moyes must justify his West Ham call Read more ⮕

Paul Merson names biggest worry Man City will have about playing Man UnitedManchester City make the trip to Old Trafford for their next Premier League match against Man United on Sunday afternoon. Read more ⮕