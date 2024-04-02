Merseyside Village Named One of the "Poshest" in the UK

A Merseyside village has been named among the "poshest" in the country. According to research from Savills and Telegraph Money, Hightown, in Sefton, is one of the most desirable villages in Britain to live in. The report looked at a number of aspects including highest house prices, best lifestyle factors, connectivity and aesthetic appeal.

The quaint coastal village of Hightown, 10 miles from Liverpool, has an average house price of £315,088 which is among the lowest prices of the areas on the list. At the top end is Shackleford in Surrey with an average of £1,360,038, Sunningdale in Berkshire at £1,462,199 and The Alderleys in Cheshire at £1,312,05

