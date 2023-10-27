Merlin Dealclincher takeover — HUGE 75% off Bont road shoes, 60% off Prologo saddles, 51% off Continental and Schwalbe tyres, Castelli, Kask + loads more

Merlin have got some stunning deals on Bont shoes and Prologo saddles, not to mention huge savings on Kask helmets, Conti and Schwalbe tyres, Shimano 105 shifters + much moreDon’t panic, you’ve not lost a week, we just had an extra Merlin Takeover last week! The clocksgo back this weekend though, so you'll get an extra hour in bed dreaming of your new bike build...

Looking for better braking bike in wet conditions? Merlin has Shimano’s 11-speed levers and calipers with a huge 47% off. You can also grab a crazy 60% off a Prologo Dimension Road saddle, or upgrade your bar tape with the Lizard Skins DPS handlebar tape, down to only £19.50.

Optimised by the high-performance Addix Compound, mileage and grip are at the highest level. Professional athletes and ambitious cyclists rely on these qualities in their training.I love this tape! It's grippy and highly communicative, especially in this 1.8mm thickness that allows you to feel everything that's going on, while providing a small amount of shock absorption from its new polymer construction. headtopics.com

These flat mount hydraulic disc brakes provide excellent stopping power, and are easy to look after thanks to the hydraulic reservoir automatically adjusting the brake pad clearance. This maintains braking performance throughout the life of the brake pad, leaving you to brake with confidence on any terrain and in any conditions.Wow! Better than half price on this awesome unisex short saddle. If you’re looking for a new perch for your bike, this has to be worth a look.

It's available in five colours and in limited sizes to suit mostly small and medium heads (large is available in matt burgandy). Kask have packed this helmet with a lot of tech. The Wasabi offers an adjustable airflow vent allowing you to prevent brain freeze or boiling over, as well as Merino wool padding, which keeps you cool and dries out quickly. headtopics.com

