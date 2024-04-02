Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to attend Japanese Grand Prix

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff will attend this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix after altering his plans to miss the event. It was widely reported after last month's Australian Grand Prix that Wolff would be absent in Suzuka as part of a planned schedule established before the start of the 24-race season. However, Mercedes have confirmed that the Austrian will now be present at the fourth round of the campaign, from which every session is live on Sky Sports F1.

Wolff's change of schedule comes after a hugely disappointing start to the season for the Silver Arrows. A double DNF in Australia last time out left Mercedes fourth in the constructors' standings and 72 points behind Red Bull, with Ferrari only four points back from the leaders

