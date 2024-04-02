Mercedes Junior Driver Kimi Antonelli Top Pick to Replace Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes junior driver Kimi Antonelli is reportedly the team’s top pick to replace Lewis Hamilton as it stands, with Fernando Alonso currently second choice. Leading paddock journalist Lawrence Barretto explained that Carlos Sainz does not currently appear at the top of the Silver Arrows’ shortlist, with their teenage prospect and the two-time World Champion currently preferred, according to his sources.

The 17-year-old Italian jumped up to Formula 2, straight past F3, after winning both the Formula Regional European Championship and Formula Regional Middle East titles. Team principal Toto Wolff is keeping a watching brief on the whole driver market, however, not just on his junior driver – with more than half the current grid out of contract at the end of this seaso

