Mercedes Encouraged Despite Disappointing Result at Japanese GP

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has explained why Mercedes have taken encouragement from their Japanese GP weekend despite their 'clearly not good' result at Suzuka . The former champions' disappointing start to the season with their much-changed 2024 car continued at the season's fourth round with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton qualifying and then finishing the race outside of the top six.
That leaves Mercedes fourth in the Constructors' Championship, one point ahead of Aston Martin, and their team principal Wolff said: 'When you look at the results - seventh and ninth in qualifying and seventh and ninth in the race - that's clearly not good and everybody knows that. Why Lewis Hamilton let team-mate George Russell through in Japanese GPThe Suzuka verdict and what the weekend told usStream every F1 race with NOW Sports Month MembershipGet Sky Sports F1 | Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp'But we have definitely made a big step forward in how we want to run the car and in our understanding. 'This was one of the worst tracks for us last year and we were pretty close to the front runners, not Max , but the guys behind in qualifying. That came a surprise. We were very quick through the Esses whereas last year we were nowhere.' Wolff was left particularly encouraged by the W15's late-race pace on medium tyres after they had abandoned plan for a one-stop strategy with both cars after the car's 'atrocious' first-stint pace on hard
