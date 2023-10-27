Mental health nurse who worked at Yorkshire prison among gang jailed for conspiracy to smuggle drugs and mobile phones inside

Amy Hatfield, a 38-year-old mental health nursing assistant, and the other conspirators smuggled over £1million worth of drugs, knives and mobile phones into the grounds of HMP Lindholme in Doncaster. A four-year investigation started in 2019, when Hatfield was arrested as she arrived for work. In her possession, officers found MDMA, bags of ketamine, spice paper, vials of testosterone, anabolic steroids, mobile phones, phone accessories, tobacco and other prescription drugs.

Hatfield, of Barnsley, who had worked at the jail since 2018, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, conspiracy to convey drugs into prison, conspiracy to convey phones into prison, conveying knives into prison and money laundering. She was sentenced to a total of 10 years and two months in prison. One of those who recruited her into the scheme was Joseph Whittingham, 35, a HMP Lindholme inmate with whom she had an inappropriate relationship.

Read more:

The Yorkshire Post »

BOOM-TASTIC OFFER: More bang for your buck with 10% off Yorkshire's Big Shotter FireworksLight up the night sky with a sparkling offer and save 10 per cent on Big Shotter Fireworks to celebrate Bonfire Night. Read more ⮕

All Yorkshire and Humber councils miss deadline to publish audited accountsAnalysis released today shows only 31 local councils have released audited accounts for the previous financial year, despite being obliged to do so by September 30. Read more ⮕

Appeal launched to help South Yorkshire Storm Babet flood victimsAround 165 homes in South Yorkshire have been damaged by flooding caused by Storm Babet. Read more ⮕

How a mass transit network would turbocharge West Yorkshire’s economy for the next 100 yearsPicture this: you buy a ticket which gives you access to trams, buses and trains for any one of nine zones across your city. You’re given live updates about services, and timetables are planned so that you can step off a tram and straight on to a bus, connecting you to areas out of the network’s reach. Read more ⮕

Regulator ‘satisfied’ Yorkshire Water is recovering £940m of loansThe utilities watchdog said it is “satisfied” that Yorkshire Water is working to recover almost £1bn and reduce its level of debt. Read more ⮕

Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2023: Broadcaster Rich Williams to host the ceremonyWith two magnificent national parks, stunning coastline, beautiful villages, and vibrant towns and cities, it’s no wonder that Yorkshire attracts millions of visitor every year. Read more ⮕