Men walk 44km in boxers to raise money for testicular cancer charity

A group of men from UCLan have walked 44km wearing just their boxers to raise money for a testicular cancer charity . Preston man takes on 200-mile ultra-marathon for St Catherine’s Hospice. Charlie Collings, who was part of the walk, said: “We did the walk in support of the OddBalls Foundation. Testicular cancer will affect so many people in their lifetime whether it’s first hand or friends and family and we just wanted to help be a part of raising awareness and money to help them.

Overall the walk went well, Storm Kathleen tried to rain on us and blow us away but we just kept going, the last 10km was where we began to struggle because our legs started seizing up and our feet were sore with blisters etc. Reaching the finish line at The Adelphi

Men Walk Boxers Raise Money Testicular Cancer Charity

