Memories of Yorkshire and the Bronte sisters

What’s your first Yorkshire memory? I’d have been 15 or 16 and I can recall coming over the Pennines (our family came from ‘the other side’) and we visited Haworth, which suited me perfectly, because I was wallowing in all the novels of the Bronte sisters, and I could imagine that I was Cathy to my heart’s delight. What’s your favourite part of the county? We’re staying in that area around Haworth. I read voraciously as a youngster, and I still love reading to this day.

The books that made a real impact were things like Wuthering Heights and Jane Eyre, both fabulous stories with characters that leap from the page. In later years, I’ve wondered how on earth it was that those young women could summon up such brilliant images – there they were, in a tiny community, with little access to a world outside, almost completely isolated and they created three-dimensional people with passions and problems who were very, very rea





🏆 26. The Yorkshire Post » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anne Brontë in Scarborough: New exhibition explores links between author and Yorkshire coastal townShe may be among the greatest names in British literary history but few people know the full story behind Anne Brontë’s long links with Scarborough.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 26. / 66,3 Read more »

Yorkshire crime: Shocking footage shows moment fireworks thrown at police officers in South YorkshirePolice officers recovering a stolen scooter had fireworks thrown at them in South Yorkshire.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 26. / 66,3 Read more »

Northern Lights in Yorkshire: Couple snap incredible photo of Aurora Borealis on Yorkshire coastA couple have shared the incredible image they captured after spotting the Northern Lights shimmering in the sky over the Yorkshire coast.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 26. / 66,3 Read more »

A Yorkshire Year: The new book taking a sideways look at Yorkshire's incredible historyWriter Catherine Warr has been looking at some of the more offbeat aspects of Yorkshire history for her new book A Yorkshire Year and taking a lifetime. Phil Penfold reports on her quirky efforts.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 26. / 66,3 Read more »

My Yorkshire: Museum curator Heather Audin on why she loves East Yorkshire and its quaint villagesHeather Audin has been the curator for The Quilters’ Guild Museum Collection in York for 15 years. Heather is married to Paul, a geologist, and they have a daughter Evie, eight, who already loves sewing and designing dresses.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 26. / 66,3 Read more »

Exploring Yorkshire's Aysgarth Lodges in the Yorkshire DalesEach lodge has its own tub at the site, which has its own farm shop, restaurant, play area and mini golf course

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 26. / 66,3 Read more »