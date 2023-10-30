Memories of a Watford Carnival procession of the past

Parts of Watford were bought to a standstill as thousands of people came out onto the streets to enjoy the parade – the Watford Carnival procession was one of the most popular annual events in the town for many years.

These wonderful pictures from our archive are from the 1968 procession which took place on June 3 when Union Gap were at No. 1 in the singles charts with Young Girl and Manchester United were still celebrating become the first English club to win the European Cup.

Take a look back through these images that show the Carnival Queen in the parade, some of the floats that made up the procession and you even spot someone you recognise in the crowd lining the route.

