Memorial Tree to be Planted at Scottish Hospital for NHS Medics

A memorial tree will be planted at a Scottish hospital for the first time to commemorate NHS medics who took their own lives. Statistics show that in the UK, one doctor takes their own life every three weeks and one nurse takes their own life every week. The tragic trend was attributed in part to workplace pressures. After the death of cardiologist Jagdip Sidhu in 2018, a charity, Doctors in Distress, was set up by his brother to help address the issue.

The charity launched the National Memorial Tree Campaign, to remember medics who took their own lives. A rowan tree will be planted at Gartnavel General Hospital in Glasgow on Thursday, which will be the first memorial tree to health workers in Scotland. The rowan tree is a native Scottish species that symbolises life and protection

