Members Show Support for Returning Chair at Yorkshire Forum

At a members’ forum in the Long Room prior to the first day of the ongoing County Championship match against Leicestershire, a couple of hundred or so interested souls heard the returning chair outline the state of play at Yorkshire and his thoughts on the future; it’s fair to say that dissenting voices were few and far between, if, indeed, they existed at all.

The reaction seemed significant precisely because Graves is what might tritely be termed a “Marmite” character, someone who attracts admiration and opprobrium aplenty. After all, this is someone who clearly thinks that the Hundred (a concept which he introduced as chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board) is the best thing since sliced bread and who would presumably spread his own Marmite on it given half the chance. But although most Yorkshire members care little for that concept, designed mainly to appeal to a different audience, and although some are wary of Graves’ talk of private investment in the game and of Yorkshire, along with other counties, ceasing to become member-owned, the respect for Graves in the room was clear. Whatever happens, and however much cricket changes, those members trust that he will not let Yorkshire go to pot; there was perhaps not the same sense of certainty when Lord Kamlesh Patel of Bradford, for example, was steering the Titani

Yorkshire Cricket Club Members Forum Returning Chair State Of Play Future Opinions Respect

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Yorkshire Post / 🏆 39. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wild swimming in Yorkshire: Best places in Yorkshire to go wild swimming during the summer monthsAs we approach summer, people will be looking forward to participating in outdoor activities so we have compiled a list of places in Yorkshire to go wild swimming.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Former Archbishop of Yorkshire Dr John Sentamu back demands ‘real devolution’ for all YorkshireGrassroots campaigners are set to mark the 50th anniversary of the abolition of the historic Ridings of Yorkshire by calling for the establishment of a regional assembly with budgetary control and tax-raising powers.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Meet the Yorkshire brothers keeping Young Farmers going for the next generation of membersWhen brothers Stu and Tom Brown appeared on stage last month it would be fair to say they were not about to win any prizes for best looking pair, unlike trying to win with cattle at livestock shows.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Junior British trampoline star from Yorkshire with autism and ADHD appeals for financial supportA young trampolining star from Cleckheaton has become the only girl to be selected for GB Gymnastics’ development squads in both trampolining and double mini trampolining.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

What really made the first female director of the Great Yorkshire Show apply for unique roleArguably, it was an off the cuff and seemingly innocuous remark that led to the next director of The Great Yorkshire Show coming to be.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

UK weather maps show even more snowfall to blitz YorkshireThere could be more snow on the way to Yorkshire

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »