Members Show Support for Returning Chair at Yorkshire Forum

At a members’ forum in the Long Room prior to the first day of the ongoing County Championship match against Leicestershire, a couple of hundred or so interested souls heard the returning chair outline the state of play at Yorkshire and his thoughts on the future; it’s fair to say that dissenting voices were few and far between, if, indeed, they existed at all.
The reaction seemed significant precisely because Graves is what might tritely be termed a “Marmite” character, someone who attracts admiration and opprobrium aplenty. After all, this is someone who clearly thinks that the Hundred (a concept which he introduced as chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board) is the best thing since sliced bread and who would presumably spread his own Marmite on it given half the chance. But although most Yorkshire members care little for that concept, designed mainly to appeal to a different audience, and although some are wary of Graves’ talk of private investment in the game and of Yorkshire, along with other counties, ceasing to become member-owned, the respect for Graves in the room was clear. Whatever happens, and however much cricket changes, those members trust that he will not let Yorkshire go to pot; there was perhaps not the same sense of certainty when Lord Kamlesh Patel of Bradford, for example, was steering the Titani
