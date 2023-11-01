Members of grooming gang jailed for up to 20 years for raping and sexually assaulting teen girls

FIVE members of a grooming gang who raped and sexually assaulted two teen girls have been caged for up to 20 years. Jahn Shahid Ghani was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for six counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity. Insar Hussain, 38, got 17 years, Ali Razza Hussain Kazmi, 36, eight years and Martin Rhodes, 39, got 12½ years

. Sharon Hubber, the director of children’s ­services at Rochdale council, said: “No amount of time in prison can replace the years these abusers have stolen from their victims.” Illegal immigrant tried to con way into UK by claiming to be football star Frances Killeen, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West’s Complex Casework Unit, said the group had shown “total disregard” for their victims. “They all showed a total disregard for the effect their abuse would have on their victims. These incidents continue to impact upon the lives of the women today. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank both victims for reporting the offences to the police and for having the confidence to see these. Maya Jama wows in leather catsuit as celebs celebrate Halloween in style “I hope this conviction will give confidence to other survivors of sexual abuse to come forward. It’s never too late to seek justice.

