Melrose Place Sequel Series in Development at CBS Studios

Nearly 25 years after its iconic series finale, a Melrose Place sequel series is currently in development at CBS Studios. Heather Locklear (Amanda Woodward), Daphne Zuniga (Jo Reynolds) and Laura Leighton (Sydney Andrews) are all expected to return, via Deadline. The new series will hail from Insatiable creator Lauren Gussis, and will be set several years after the original series, which ran seven seasons on Fox from 1992 to 1999.

This series will pick up with a number of the original Melrose Place residents reuniting, 'when one of their dearest friends dies suddenly.' The news comes just days after several of the original Melrose Place stars signed on for a reunion at 90sCon in Daytona Beach, Florida. It has yet to be confirmed if this 'dearest friend' was actually a character on the original show or not. After they all gather to honor their friend, 'the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secret

