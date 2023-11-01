Melissa McCarthy Stars as a Hilarious Genie in the Holiday Film Genie

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailCeleb »

Melissa McCarthy brings a magical combination of heart and humor to the first trailer for the holiday film Genie, which dropped on Wednesday from streaming giant Peacock. The Oscar-nominated actress plays a hilarious genie named Flora, who has been trapped for more than 2,000 years inside an antique jewelry box. As Flora, McCarthy is enlisted by a workaholic man (played by British star Paapa Essiedu) to win back his family before Christmas. 'My wife left me and then I got fired and then I happened on this antique jewelry box, and then I rubbed it,' Bernard explains to Flora at the top of the video. 'Your wish is my command,' Flora tells him, before magically making a live camel appear in his living room after he jokingly said he wanted one as a pet. Star power: Melissa McCarthy brings a magical slew of heart and humor to the first trailer for the holiday film Genie, which dropped on Wednesday from streaming giant Peacock Wishmaker: The Oscar nominated actress plays a hilarious genie named Flora, who has been trapped for more than 2,000 years inside an antique jewelry box In trouble: As Flora, McCarthy is enlisted by a a workaholic man (played by British star Paapa Essiedu) to win back his family before Christmas Flora is in a bit of a predicament of herself, as she's been cooped up in the jewelry box following a long-forgotten dispute with a sorcerer dating all the way back to 77 B.C

