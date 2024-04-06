Mel B teases possible future Spice Girls reunion

A possible future Spice Girls reunion has been teased by Mel B in a cheeky social media post. Melanie Brown, known in the five-piece as Scary Spice, shared a picture of the group's mural at Wembley Stadium with a teasing caption. The poster at the London stadium shows Brown along with Geri Horner, Mel Chisholm and Emma Bunton.

The four-piece – minus Victoria Beckham – are seen posing in outfits from their 2019 tour when they got back together to play a string of dates across the UK, including Wembley. Alongside a picture of the mural posted to her Instagram on tonight (Saturday), Brown wrote “Wembley?? I’ll say no more” and added a series of emojis. Brown had previously revealed the girl group were “definitely doing something” this year after they marked the 30th anniversary of their first audition last mont

