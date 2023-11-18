Meghan Markle Wears Affordable Jewellery at Variety Power of Women Gala

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle , attended the Variety Power of Women Gala wearing affordable jewellery. She styled her high-end outfit with Mejuri earrings and a chunky gold ring, both retailing at £98/$98. Meghan has been seen wearing reasonably priced jewellery from brands like Monica Vinader and Missoma .





