Meghan Markle Unlikely to Join UK Reunion with Kate and William, Says Royal Expert

Meghan Markle has a good reason to avoid a UK reunion with Kate and William, according to a Royal expert. Prince William and Prince Harry might have a chance to mend their relationship when Harry comes back to the UK in May. However, the Duchess of Sussex might not join him, says a Royal expert. Prince Harry is planning to return to the UK next month to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Some people thought this could be a great chance for the Sussex and Wales families to get together, especially after Kate Middleton's recent cancer diagnosis. But, it's very unlikely that Meghan will come with her husband, says Richard Fitzwilliams. He told The Sun: "Meghan isn't obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it's different for him. She's asked for this. If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years

