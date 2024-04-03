Meghan Markle Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Children's Hospital Appearance

Meghan Markle appears to have suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during her latest public appearance at a children's hospital last month. The Duchess of Sussex sweetly surprised young patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles on March 21 but eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to notice one disastrous issue with her choice of outfit.

The 42-year-old showed up to support their Make March Matter fundraising campaign and looked chic in Oscar de la Renta's £2700 silk-chiffon Landscape shirtdress that she's previously worn before. She paired the gown with pointed black flat shoes by Aquazurra which retail at £595. In terms of accessories, Meghan wore her Cartier's Gold Talk Francaise Watch which is worth over £25,000 and her Ariel Gordon's diamond hex Tennis bracelet (£4,354). Despite looking gorgeous, royal fans spotted one major problem with her outfit as it seems her dress had ripped, leaving a hole on the left side near her waist

