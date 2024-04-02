Meghan Markle Shows Off Acting Skills During Visit to Children's Hospital

Meghan Markle showed off her incredible acting skills when she visited the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles where she read a selection of books to the patients. The Duchess of Sussex, who has launched a new brand called American Riviera Orchard, visited the children’s hospital on Thursday, 21 March as part of the organisation’s month-long Make March Matter campaign, treating patients and staff to a special ‘Literally Healing’ story time.

As part of the visit, 42 year old Meghan got into character as she told the tales of popular books including Rosie The Riveter, Pete The Cat, and I Saw A Cat while the children at the hospital sang and laughed along. While at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Meghan also helped children with ‘STEAM’ activities that were related to the books in question, allowing them to explore things such as problem solving skills and countin

