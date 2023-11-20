Meghan Markle Shines at Variety's Power of Women Gala

Meghan Markle dazzled at the Variety magazine's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night, joining a star-studded list of honorees and attendees. She chose a $1,400 caramel floor-length off-the-shoulder gown by Proenza Schouler and expressed her pride in the projects created by Archewell Productions.





