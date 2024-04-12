Meghan Markle Sets Conditions for Reconciliation with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has reportedly set forth two conditions, including a 'grovelling apology', before she considers mending fences with Prince William and Kate Middleton , claims one Royal expert. The Sussexes' rapport with the Royal Family has been tense post their Royal duty departure in 2020 and their move stateside, placing Prince Harry and Meghan at loggerheads with the upper echelons of royalty.
Royal commentator Tom Quinn told the Mirror: "Harry would like a reconciliation, but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the Royal family have been sufficiently nice to her - and grovelingly apologised for the past - it's not going to happen." Since stepping back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't shied away from airing their Royal grievances, be it through their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview or their contentious Netflix docuseries. Quinn implies that Meghan is the barrier to Harry seeking amends with the Prince and Princess of Wales, despite Kate's recent health scare, reports the Daily Record. He maintained: "There has been a shift here since Kate's illness Harry and Meghan do feel they need to extend an olive branch, but Meghan's sense of grievance is still preventing anything really meaningful happening. Illness often brings warring family members together, and there have been hopes at Kensington Palace that Kate's illness might do it
Meghan Markle Prince William Kate Middleton Reconciliation Conditions Royal Family
