Meghan Markle's Vintage Earring Collection Shines at Charity Event

This weekend she's been out on multiple occasions showcasing her sartorial prowess in a variety of top-notch looks. Still, it was her stunning vintage earring collection that truly stopped us in our tracks.

On Sunday, she proved the power of the LBD at the Sentebale ‘Potential is Waiting’ panel discussion and seated dinner wearing a black, asymmetrical midi dress from Stagni.reported on Instagram that she was told Meghan wore Mach & Mach shoes and Dior earrings that were most likely vintage. The dazzling bijouterie featured rhinestones and a contrasting black hoop - a signature design of Christian Dior's earrings around the 1980s.

