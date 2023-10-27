Meghan Markle's reaction to the major error made during her first public speech revealed

at the Endeavour Fund Awards in 2018 - when she gave her first public speech as a royal bride-to-be, three months before she tied the knot with

Everyone involved expected that it would all be plain sailing on the very important night, but sadly, that wasn’t quite the case - and Meghan's stage appearance got off to a very rocky start - as you can see in the video below.in partnership with True Royalty TV, hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths talk to David Wiseman, Director of the Invictus Games Foundation and good friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"I messed up at work! It was first time she'd spoken in public as the Duchess of Sussex. I was writing the scripts and there was a last-minute request for a change from her team. But she got the old version, and the new version was sent to her co-host," he explained."They were there on stage, and they had two different versions of the script. headtopics.com

"And I was just there in the front row, sitting next to Harry just like almost head in hands going ‘Oh, oh, just, just skip it, just skip it, move on, move on, move on.'" David goes on to explain how Meghan reacted following the event and reveals the exact words she said to him over a phone call - listen now to find out.Elsewhere in the one-hour episode, David opens up about visiting the couple in their Montecito home as well as recounting how Prince Harry first came up with the idea of the Invictus Games.

Other guests in the sixth episode of the second series include the Mayor of Dusseldorf, Dr Stephan Keller, and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash who reveals all about Meghan’s solo Instagram account, the couple’s reported move out of Montecito and plans for the future. headtopics.com

Read more:

hellomag »

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry not featured in final segments of The CrownPrince Andrew and Prince Harry are not featured in the final segments of the TV show The Crown. Prince Andrew may feel relieved as the show concludes before the allegations of his involvement with Virginia Giuffre. Creator Peter Morgan also admits to not reading Prince Harry's memoir. Jonathan Maitland accuses Prince William of censorship for urging the BBC to ban a play about Diana's Panorama interview. Read more ⮕

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry not featured in final segments of The CrownPrince Andrew and Prince Harry are not featured in the final segments of the TV show The Crown. Prince Andrew may feel relieved as the show concludes before the first allegations against him. Creator Peter Morgan admits to not reading Prince Harry's memoir to avoid his voice influencing the show. Jonathan Maitland accuses Prince William of censorship for urging the BBC to ban a play about Diana's Panorama interview. The whereabouts of Liz Truss's resignation honours list is unknown. Read more ⮕

KARA KENNEDY: Harry and Meghan's twenty excruciating seconds on Family Guy are proof of their...Fox's Family Guy takes aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their Netflix show and sponsored Instagram posts. Read more ⮕

KARA KENNEDY: Harry and Meghan's twenty excruciating seconds on Family Guy are proof of their...Fox's Family Guy takes aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their Netflix show and sponsored Instagram posts. Read more ⮕

Meghan Markle shares hilarious story about Archie and Lilibet's Halloween costumesThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in Montecito, California Read more ⮕

Harry and Meghan clash over Christmas plans as kids miss out on family timeThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have both cut off some of their closest family members and are reportedly clashing over who to spend the festivities with. Read more ⮕