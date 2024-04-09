Meghan Markle's New Career Opportunity

Meghan Markle has seemingly undergone a small change after she stepped down as a working Royal that reveals now is the perfect time for her to embark on a new career, according to one expert. In March, the Duchess of Sussex launched the website and Instagram for new business venture American Riviera Orchard - her new lifestyle brand and business venture , reports the Mirror.
Launching it with a vintage-style video of Meghan cooking and arranging white hydrangeas and roses, the brief video is set to Nancy Wilson's I Wish You Love. The clip then closes with the brand's logo, American Riviera Orchard, written in fine gold script above the word Montecito – a celebrity enclave near Santa Barbara in California where she and Prince Harry live. Little information has been released about American Riviera Orchard. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office website, a trademark application was filed on February 2, 2024, stating that the company wishes to offer downloadable and printed recipe books, tableware, textiles, jams and marmalades. Now, according to body language expert Darren Stanton, Meghan has always been confident but recently has developed another trait which will help her in her new venture. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, he said: "When we look at how Meghan has developed over the years she's been by Prince Harry's side, she has always been confident and headstrong
Meghan Markle Career Working Royal Lifestyle Brand Business Venture American Riviera Orchard Confidence Development
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »