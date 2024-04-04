Meghan Markle's Hospital Visit Photos Released After Princess of Wales' Cancer Diagnosis

Photos of Meghan Markle's trip to an LA Children's Hospital were released a week-and-a-half after her visit, raising questions over whether she delayed publishing the photos. The trip took place on March 21, and the photos were released on April 2.

The delay coincided with the Princess of Wales revealing her cancer diagnosis on March 22. Meghan and Prince Harry later released a statement wishing her health and healing.

Photos of Meghan Markle's visit to an LA Children's Hospital were released after a delay, raising questions about the timing. The release came after the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis. Meghan and Prince Harry later sent their wishes for her health and healing.

Meghan Markle looks chic for visit at Children's Hospital Los AngelesThe mother-of-two, who lives in Montecito, added a touch of springtime joy to her outfit and donned a chic flowery $3,490 (£2,776) Oscar De La Renta silk-chiffon landscape shirt dress.

Meghan Markle Shows Off Acting Skills During Visit to Children's HospitalMeghan Markle visited the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles as part of the Make March Matter campaign, where she read books to the patients and engaged in 'STEAM' activities with them. The Duchess of Sussex showcased her acting skills as she entertained the children with popular tales and helped them explore problem solving skills and counting.

Meghan Markle turns storyteller during heartwarming visit to children's hospitalThe Duchess of Sussex got into character

