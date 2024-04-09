Meghan Markle Missed Her Chance to Be a Valuable Asset for the Royals, Claims Expert

Meghan Markle missed her chance to be a valuable asset for the Royals , claims an expert. The Duchess had the potential to be a significant benefit to the firm but instead 'blew' the opportunity and 'threw it in their faces'. The former Suits actress became part of the Royal Family when she tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018. Initially, there was a belief that she possessed 'all the right attributes' to take on the role of a working Royal.

However, perceptions shifted following the couple's decision to step back from Royal duties in 2020 and the subsequent bombshell revelations made in interviews and their Netflix documentary series about their time in the monarchy. A Royal commentator has now voiced the opinion that the Duchess of Sussex had the chance to be 'an asset' to the monarchy but 'blew it' according to reports in the Mirror. On The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, former Royal reporter Charles Rae commented: "We wanted to give her a chance. She had everything really, she was American, she was an actress, and she was good looking. She had all the right attributes to be a good member of the Royal Family and she blew it." He further remarked that, in contrast, the Princess of Wales has proven to be "a huge asset" to the Royal Family, which had raised hopes that Meghan might follow suit. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your message

Meghan Markle Royals Duchess Of Sussex Royal Family Opportunity Working Royal Suits Actress Prince Harry Perceptions Step Back Bombshell Revelations Interviews Netflix Documentary Series Royal Commentator Charles Rae Princess Of Wales Asset

