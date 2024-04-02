Meghan Markle criticized for not learning from her mistakes

Meghan Markle has been slammed as she's "not capable of learning lessons" and has no regrets over how her post-royal life is going according to Lady Colin Campbell. The Duchess of Sussexes' popularity has plummeted in recent years, particularly in the UK, as she and her husband Prince Harry have made a number of shocking remarks about the Royal Family since their exit in 2020.

Speaking on GB News America, Lady Colin Campbell said that the former Suits actress is failing to learn from her "errors" and "blames everyone else" for them. She also alleged that Meghan feels "enraged" due to her continued failures, the Express reports. She said: "I’ve been told that she is enraged because no matter what she does, it flops, and no matter what Catherine does, it succeeds. "That’s infuriating for he

