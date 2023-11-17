Meghan Markle attends 'Power of Women' gala in LA and teases 'exciting' new projects

The Duchess of Sussex attended Variety magazine's 'Power of Women' gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The magazine gave awards to. The soiree came as Meghan Markle and Prince HarryMeghan Markle has mingled with Hollywood glitterati at a 'mom's night out' gala in Los Angeles and teased that she and Prince Harry are working on 'exciting' new projects and 'can't wait to announce them', it was revealed today.

Wearing an expensive camel, off-the-shoulder Proenza Schouler dress paired with a slicked bun and $895 Aquazzura heels, the Duchess of Sussex said she is 'really proud' of what Archewell Productions had created so far, including Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan and her Archetypes podcast for Spotify. The 42-year-old posed alongside famous faces including Billie Eilish, Margot Robbie and Carey Mulligan at Variety magazine's star-studded 'Power of Women' party. On a night where she also praised the 'everlasting impact' of her TV series Suits, Meghan said: 'We have so many exciting things on the slat

