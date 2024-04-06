Meghan Markle Advised to Tone Down Luxurious Wardrobe for New Business Venture

Meghan Markle has been warned to "tone down" her luxurious designer wardrobe as a part of a massive rebrand as the duchess launches her brand new business venture , American Riviera Orchard . Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from the Royal Family back in 2020 and decided to relocate to the US to start a new life. Since their dramatic move across the pond, the Sussexes' have signed several lucrative deals with the likes of Penguin Random House, Spotify and Netflix.
The former royal couple, who became financially independent when they left the Firm are said to have an estimated combined net worth of $60 million (£48m), the Mirror reports. Now as the former Suits actress prepares to hard launch her new brand, she has been advised to tone down her luxurious lifestyle, as well as her extortionate taste in fashion. The 42-year-old flaunted her expensive wardrobe earlier this year during a trip to Canada where she wore outfits worth more than £44,00
