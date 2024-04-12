Meghan and Harry Attend Royal Salute Polo Challenge for Charity

As Meghan cheered on her husband at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, she dressed to impress in a chic outfit with a cheeky cut-out section. Prince Harry looked dapper in a light blue shirt, cream jacket, and white trousers.

The charity event featured a friendly competition between the Royal Salute Sentebale Team and the Grand Champions Team, captained by Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras. The event raised £11.4 million for young people in Lesotho and Botswana.

