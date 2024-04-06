Megan Price Promoted to Associate at FBC Manby Bowdler

Megan Price has been promoted to associate at Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler. She specializes in land and rural property law and has experience in various related matters.

Megan Price Associate Promotion Shropshire Law Firm FBC Manby Bowdler Agriculture Land Law Rural Property Law

