Meet the Woman Who Claims Men Are Scared Off by Her Looks

Meet the woman who says she's "too hot to date" - and claims men are scared off by her looks. And she hasn’t been on a date for six years despite arranging to meet up - saying potential romances cancel on her at the last minute. Shirley says her sister gets invited on nights out and to weddings – but she gets told she can’t come too. Influencer Shirley, from the West Midlands, said: “I haven't been on a date for six years.

"I feel that men see my profile on social media and are interested and make a date, then get scared and cancel last minute." I get accused of it all the time, they don't like to see a woman with natural curves and natural beauty - I'm plus-sized and men seem find that more attractive. “When I used to go out with a lot of female friends, they didn't like going out with me because they knew men would surround me and they felt intimidated. “I think women see me as threat and men see me as challenge

Woman Date Scared Looks Romance Cancel Social Media Plus-Sized Curves Beauty Intimidate

