Meet the Preston Mum Who Wins Thousands of Pounds in Competitions

Meet the Preston mum who enters competitions for a living - and has won over £35k worth of prizes including cash, gift cards , holidays and tailored suits . Rebecca MacBain, 37, says she first started entering competitions while on maternity leave in 2016 - and after her first win was hooked. And when she went back to work and realised she was spending £800 per month on childcare, she decided to quit her job and enter competitions full-time.

She now won thousands of pounds worth of prizes - and says “comping” has allowed her to give her family experiences she could never have afforded. They have been on holidays to Poland and Milan as a result of Rebecca’s competition entries. And she even won a £1k luxury suit for husband Rod MacBain, 54, as well as clothes, toys and pet products. The mum-of-two says she finds the competitions she enters through Facebook groups, newsletters and websites and says there’s a huge community of compers who support each othe

Preston Mum Competitions Prizes Cash Gift Cards Holidays Tailored Suits Comping Family Experiences

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leponline / 🏆 50. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Preston Rotary Club donates £12,000 to Let’s Grow PrestonPreston Rotary Club has donated £12,000 to Let's Grow Preston. The Rotary Club of Preston Guild decided to support Let’s Grow Preston after hearing o

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »

Preston City Council leader Matthew Brown on Guild Hall, Preston Model, public scrutiny and moreCllr Matthew Brown Leader of Preston City Council at the Guild Hall Preston - pictured in 2023 inside the venue The leader of Preston City Council has been

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »

Preston Pulse: Showcasing Preston's Cultural SceneA passionate Prestonian, Rory is keen to use his skills in video and socials to raise the city’s profile as a cultural destination by showcasing live music, events, and the arts.

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »

Julia Stiles, 43, reveals she secretly welcomed a third baby with husband Preston Cook five months...Julia Stiles is marvelous in maroon at the 2019 CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event. Julia keeps things modest in a simple, yet elegant dress paired with black heels.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Julia Stiles, 43, reveals she secretly welcomed a third baby with husband Preston Cook five months...Stiles and Cook, who wed in 2017, also share two sons: Strummer, six, and Arlo, two.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Polarised response to Preston City Council plans to strike ‘friendship agreement’ with Palestinian townPreston Town Hall in Lancaster Road Pic: Blog Preston Plans for Preston City Council to strike up a ‘friendship agreement’ with a Palestinian town have

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »