Meet the Polish Thai boxing champion running a Glasgow restaurant

Robert Kokosza first began his love affair with Thailand by competing in the country's leading sport. It's through this passion for Muay Thai that he fell in love with the nation's cuisine.He grew up in Poland and started the martial art when a friend introduced it to him after years of doing karate."After three years of training, I entered the Polish championship and I won the bronze medal. Then, I became a three-time champion.

"I love the food, the culture, I have travelled to Thailand to train there. It's a beautiful country."He said:"I did research in the area and there were no other restaurants serving this food in Shawlands, so I decided to go for it.The venue sells"home-style" meals, such as curries, thai pad, chicken dishes, spring rolls and so much more, prepared on-site.

Last month, the city’s Licensing Board also granted permission for the restaurant to sell alcohol in-house."Before, we had to apply every two weeks but we had to apply for six weeks in advance, so it was very complicated. headtopics.com

"The process to get the permanent licence took almost one year but we can finally hire a bar manager and bartenders to run our nice bar as well."

