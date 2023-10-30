Meet the Design Museum's new Design Researchers in Residence

Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

The Design Museum's 'Skateboard' exhibition (20 October 2023 - 2 June 2024) charts the history of board design and features a ramp by Jonathan OlivaresThe Design Museum has announced a major Barbie exhibition (5 July 2024 – 23 February 2025) to coincide with the doll’s 65th anniversaryAnnual design competition Design Ventura 2023 was won by the Piggott School's students, who created the 'Stack It!' 3D architectural puzzleThe Design Museum, London, announces Marco...

© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: wallpapermag »

Championing Diversity and Representation in Wallpaper's ContentPei-Ru plays a key role in promoting diversity and seeking out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives in Wallpaper's content. The Nice headquarters in Brazil by Mario Cucinella Architects marks a new era for the company. A new exhibition at Salvatore Ferragamo's Florence museum celebrates the life and work of the renowned shoe designer. Read more ⮕

Studio J. Jih revamps historic Marblehead house in Massachusetts for a modern familyPei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Read more ⮕

Exhibition marking Manx Museum centenary to draw to a closeA year-long display celebrating the creation of the island's national museum will end on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Harris Museum scaffolding removal will show off external faceliftThe Harris Museum has had an external facelift The full impact of the Harris Museum’s external facelift will be on show within the next fortnight as the s Read more ⮕

New Poppy Design Supports Plastic-Free MovementThe Royal British Legion has launched a new poppy design made entirely from paper to support the plastic-free movement. The design includes a paper stem and stigma, with half of the paper made from offcuts of coffee cup production. The move aims to stay relevant and address the shortage of Poppy Day sellers in recent years. Read more ⮕

Green light for homes near china museum on land formerly owned by Abraham Darby's sonAmended plans have been approved for two homes to be built on land close to a Shropshire tourist attraction. Read more ⮕