Meet the Clydebank fan who lives in Aberdeen

And I don’t mean having a cupboard full of old matchday programmes, owning every strip each season, or getting the manager’s face tattooed on your back.Would you make a 300-mile round trip, travelling more than six hours, every match day?“Right from a young age, Clydebank was my team,” the 43-year-old admits whilst we chat over the phone, the first time we have actually spoken after months of chatting all things Bankies over WhatsApp.

“He gave me the option when both were at home, Celtic or Clydebank and I said we are going to Clydebank.” The northeast has been home for Paul for the last 15 years, but this Saturday, for once in a very long time, Paul doesn’t need to set off on a Friday night to watch his team play the following day.

Growing up in the eighties, a blossoming relationship between boy and football team was sparked into life by, of all things, the large lights that illuminated Clydebank’s famous old ground Kilbowie Park - and a certain Mr Alex Ferguson.“We had these big iconic floodlights, the way the bulbs were, they were shaped like A’s. headtopics.com

Before adding: “One of the first games I remember being at was, ironically, beating Aberdeen at Kilbowie. It was a midweek game, and the lights were on. Aberdeen were the champions ofPaul recalls his passion grew from there, revealing a nine-year secret to his family on his 21st birthday.

Or his stint as a ballboy in 1993, charged with returning the Mitre to the players during a famous Scottish Cup fifth-round reply, once again against Aberdeen, a match which turned into a seven-goal thriller in the pouring rain.“Even now, looking back, and even though we got beat, it had everything. headtopics.com

Paul has also had two stints on the Clydebank board, currently sitting as a director of membership and sponsorship. He tells the story: “I was back on the board at this point, and we knew the fans weren’t going to be allowed into games.“David Brockett, our media guy, tried streaming one of the friendlies, and it was good enough, but it was missing something, it was a bit soulless, as it was just a cameraman filming the game.The channel has gone from strength to strength over the proceeding few years and Paul admits to keeping an eye on BBC, Sky Sports and TNT commentators to try and pick up tips from them.

Read more:

Glasgow_Times »

Barry Robson insists Aberdeen need 'near perfect' Paok performanceThe Greeks thumped the Jambos and the Reds gaffer is well aware of the test that lies ahead. Read more ⮕

Aberdeen FC blast mounting UEFA fines as fans issued warningThe Pittodrie club have had enough and have told supporters there is to be no more pyro. Read more ⮕

Aberdeen FC vs PAOK LIVE score and goal updates from Europa Conference League clash at PittodrieThe Dons have a solitary point to take in to match day three in the Europa Conference League Read more ⮕

Ally McCoist blasts Aberdeen VAR call a 'slap in the face'The Rangers hero was in disbelief at the call that cost Aberdeen dearly in the Europa Conference League. Read more ⮕

Barry Robson reveals Aberdeen referee KICKED his own door in full time furyAberdeen remain on one point in the Europa Conference League after a late heartbreak at the hands of PAOK. Read more ⮕

PAOK boss tells Aberdeen his team won because they deserved toRazvan Lucescu blamed ten minutes of 'craziness' for his team being 2-0 down but hailed their response at Pittodrie. Read more ⮕