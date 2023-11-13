Meet Maeva D'Ascanio: The French Reality TV Star

Maeva D'Ascanio, a cast member of a popular reality TV show, has always been at the center of drama. Despite losing a few friends due to her hot temper, she remains true to herself and her fans. Last summer, she celebrated her 30th birthday, making her 31 this year. Maeva, who is originally from Paris, now resides in Hertfordshire with her fiancé and their son Beau.

